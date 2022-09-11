Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

