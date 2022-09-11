Contrasting Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Locafy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 4.04 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -10.25

This table compares Locafy and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Locafy and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Locafy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.