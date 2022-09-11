ContentBox Market Cap Reaches $402,706.22 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $402,706.22 and $116,585.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00094890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033125 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

