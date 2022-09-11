Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.