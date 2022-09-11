Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 6,405,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,633. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

