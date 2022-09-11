Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIIGW opened at $0.14 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

