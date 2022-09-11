Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $55.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

