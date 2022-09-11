Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Reaches Market Cap of $46.43 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

About Cocos-BCX

COCOS is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX. Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

