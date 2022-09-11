CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.33. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

