Clearline Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,734,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

