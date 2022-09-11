Clearline Capital LP Raises Stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 257,060 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 192,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,932. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $121,629.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,006,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $121,629.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,006,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares in the company, valued at $130,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,000 shares of company stock worth $229,883. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

