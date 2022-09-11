Clearline Capital LP Purchases 8,740 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 2,700,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30.

Insider Activity

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.