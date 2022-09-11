Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,595 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,096. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.