Clearline Capital LP Invests $3.64 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. 472,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,046. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

