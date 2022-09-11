Clearline Capital LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,918 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,005,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Stock Performance

Zynga Profile

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 on Friday. 50,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

