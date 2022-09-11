Clearline Capital LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 1,521.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,584 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in EQRx were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Price Performance

Shares of EQRX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 2,106,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,544. EQRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQRx Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.