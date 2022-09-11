Clearline Capital LP Cuts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,928 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Alight worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alight by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

