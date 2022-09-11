Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 435,814 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

T traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 55,150,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,687,610. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

