Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,725 ($32.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £831.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,376.26. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,630 ($31.78) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

