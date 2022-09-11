Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.