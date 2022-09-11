Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.0% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

