Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.85. 1,816,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.27. The company has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

