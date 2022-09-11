Chainswap Hits Market Cap of $614,415.62 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $614,415.62 and approximately $612.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainswap has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Buying and Selling Chainswap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

