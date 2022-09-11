Chai Trust Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. NightDragon Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

NDAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.