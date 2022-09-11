CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,312.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $36,312.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00163867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00095096 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

