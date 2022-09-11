Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

CSL traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $308.73. 303,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

