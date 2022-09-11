CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. Research analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

