Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Activity at Cardlytics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.