Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock worth $288,786. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

