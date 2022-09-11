Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock worth $288,786. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

