Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.92. 950,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.18.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

