Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,714,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

