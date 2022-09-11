Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $98,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $159.97. 8,262,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.