Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 94,462 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,462 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $46,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $90.84. 839,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,028. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $174.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

