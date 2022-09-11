Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 72,999 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $125,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.35. 411,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

