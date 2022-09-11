Captrust Financial Advisors Has $176.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $176,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.