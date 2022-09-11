Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $512,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

