Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 70,283 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,283 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

