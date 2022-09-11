Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 613.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $20,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

