Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £176.04 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £176.04 ($212.71).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tim Weller acquired 583 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £169.07 ($204.29).

On Monday, July 4th, Tim Weller acquired 690 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £172.50 ($208.43).

Capita Price Performance

LON:CPI opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Friday. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capita Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

