Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,475 shares during the period. ODP accounts for approximately 2.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $54,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ODP by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ODP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ODP by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 521,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

