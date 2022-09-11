Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCFCW. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $875,000.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Shares of DCFCW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 24,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

