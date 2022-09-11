Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 375,095 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.10% of Berry Global Group worth $164,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 881,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

