Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

