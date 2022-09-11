Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.
Phreesia Price Performance
PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.