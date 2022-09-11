Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

CALM opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

