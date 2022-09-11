CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.86.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.64. 84,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.53. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

