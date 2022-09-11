CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Cap Hits $4.61 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.61 million and $8,342.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 7% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $58.39 or 0.00270922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

