Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.1 %

CRWD stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

