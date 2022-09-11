Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,185. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

