Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Salesforce stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. 5,645,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.