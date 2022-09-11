Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. grew its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 6,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

